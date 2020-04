Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Bracebridge.

The person reported is a woman in her 60’s who is currently self-isolating after travelling to an undisclosed location.

This case brings the total in Muskoka 15 with a grande total in Simcoe Muskoka to 174.

The health unit has reported that 77 cases have recovered.