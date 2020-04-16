The province says it is hitting targets in both testing and hospital capacity. The province has added 1,30 acute care beds and 1,492 critical care beds and steps have been taken to make sure hospitals are ready for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
“Thanks to the hard work and relentless preparation of our hospital staff to build capacity in our hospitals, we are in a position to better allocate resources to sectors that are in critical need and respond to any potential surge in cases,” said Premier Doug Ford. “When you combine these life-saving beds with the very best care delivered by our highly skilled hospital staff, our patients will definitely have a fighting chance against this deadly virus.”
There is now a total of 20,354 acute care beds in the hospital with an additional 4,205 available by the end of April. As well there are now 2,811 critical care beds that now have ventilators.
|Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said the province is ready for a surge of COVID-19, “As we’ve said from the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario will be prepared to respond to any outbreak scenario, including having plans in place for the worst-case scenario.”
Elliott says the province has not seen a peak in cases and said the province continues to monitor the situation but is prepared.
Ford also said the province has hit the target of doing 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day by April 16th and they are on target to be able to do 14,000 tests a day by the end of the month.
In his daily update when pressed whether school will be cancelled for the year, Ford said we had to wait to hear from Minister of Education Stephen Lecce over the next few days.
Ford said unequivocally that Prime Justin Trudeau should just say “No” when it comes to opening the Canada-U.S. border as suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump.