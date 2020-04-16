The province says it is hitting targets in both testing and hospital capacity. The province has added 1,30 acute care beds and 1,492 critical care beds and steps have been taken to make sure hospitals are ready for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Thanks to the hard work and relentless preparation of our hospital staff to build capacity in our hospitals, we are in a position to better allocate resources to sectors that are in critical need and respond to any potential surge in cases,” said Premier Doug Ford. “When you combine these life-saving beds with the very best care delivered by our highly skilled hospital staff, our patients will definitely have a fighting chance against this deadly virus.”

There is now a total of 20,354 acute care beds in the hospital with an additional 4,205 available by the end of April. As well there are now 2,811 critical care beds that now have ventilators.