BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A young Bracebridge athlete has been drafted by the OHL to play for the Mississauga Steelheads.

16-year-old Nicholas Dowling, a centre and right-wing who previously played for the North Central Predators told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom said that he was shocked to receive the news but can’t wait to get started with his new team.

Nicholas said that Mississauga was one of the teams at the top of his list that he wanted to play for as he had already met their head coach and a few of their players, “I can tell they are a great organization,” he said.

Nicholas’ mother Tonya Dowling said that she is proud of her son as he not only works hard on his hockey skills but his school work as well. “He has managed to balance everything really well which is really nice and makes me proud. When that draft call came you could see his smile and how his hard work paid off.”

Tonya said they were not sure how the league was going to go about the drafts during the COVID-19 outbreak. “The whole thing was up in the air and we were not sure where we were headed or what was going to happen.” Tonya said that she and Nicholas had planned not to even watch the drafts on April 8th, but as soon as they saw their phones ringing, they knew what the results were.

When asked about how he feels about the transition heading to Mississauga, Nicholas said that he has been ready for this for the past year or two. He noted that while it is unfortunate to move away from where he grew up, he said that he will still be able to keep in touch with all of his friends.

Tonya said that Nicholas made it clear to both her and his father that he is ready for his next step and can’t wait to get started.