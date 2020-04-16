Bracebridge OPP is charging a man with child pornography offences.

Police announced Thursday morning that members of the Muskoka Crime Unit, OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Bracebridge OPP have arrested and charged a man from Bracebridge, following a child pornography investigation.

On Tuesday, officers from the Bracebridge detachment, the Child Exploitation Unit and the OPP Technological Crime Unit executed a search at a residence and arrested the 19-year-old man.

He is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused was released from custody and will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30.