HUNTSVILLE, ON-The District of Muskoka plans on continuing the construction of King William St. despite COVID-19 concerns.

To complete the infrastructure upgrades in Huntsville, the district decided that the construction project falls within the Government’s guidelines that ensure safe and essential services.

As the partnership with all of the consultants and contractors continues, everyone involved, according to the district, will watch the construction site to ensure everyone will be following the COVID-19 measures set in place.

Businesses and residents near the construction site are asked not to approach and remain physically distanced so as not to spread the virus. Any essential businesses that are still operating will be contacted by the project team, about the construction and maintaining their businesses.

The project runs from the Muskoka River Bridge to Scott St. and includes sanitary sewer installation, water main rehabilitation, road realignment, sidewalk maintenance, traffic signals, as well as new pavement for drivers.

Director of Engineering and Transportation for the District of Muskoka Mark Misko said they and their partners are committed to maintaining the health and safety in the community while continuing to support this essential project. “As we move forward, and things could change rather rapidly, we will continue to work closely with stakeholders to support them, and escalate construction activity to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

For more updates on the construction, visit the Engage Muskoka site here.