MUSKOKA, ON-To help frontline workers in Muskoka hospitals keep up their stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Mark’s Work Warehouse has donated scrubs.

Adam Lewis, one of the owners of Mark’s in Bracebridge told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that they plan on donating 90 pieces of scrubs equipment to front line staff. “We wanted to give back as it is a great cause. Anything we can do to support the ladies and the men there with anything, I thought it was the least we could do.”

What is typically part of Mark’s usual stock of items, Lewis said the scrubs they are donating are pieces of attire that are typically worn by doctors and various medical staff like specialty pants and shirts.

Executive Director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Colin Miller said that they appreciate the donation by Mark’s as their stock of PPE has been gradually diminishing. “The demand within the Province of Ontario, in fact worldwide, is so hot right now and we just can’t get our hands on enough PPE. The community has rallied and helped us out and if it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t have the necessary PPE we need to see us through this pandemic.”

