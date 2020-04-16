YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is launching free virtual physical education resources for local school boards.

In a media release on Tuesday, the organization said it is collaborating with YMCA’s across Canada to launch the YMCA Gym Class, an online platform for educators to deliver physical education programming to their students as part of their school’s e-learning platform.

The Gym Class comes following the launch of the YMCA at Home, free virtual YMCA that connects people to fitness classes, children’s programs and personal wellness resources.

Vice President for YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Brian Shelley says the YMCA has over a 100-year tradition of innovative programs and activities that get young people active.

“We see YMCA Gym Class as an extension of this type of innovation,” he said in the release. “A virtual gym class in a time of social and physical distancing.”

The class is instructed by a YMCA certified fitness coach and features content based on YMCA Canada’s Health and fitness programs and Canada’s physical activity guidelines.

The organization notes activities are designed to complement the physical education course curriculum.

The class is free to all local school boards and you can preview it here.