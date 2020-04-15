About half of Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases today are from long-term care homes.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says 98 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes with just under half of the province’s deaths staff or residents.

Dr. David Williams says the province recoveries are nearing half of its total case count and more long-term care home outbreaks are being resolved.

Ontario has 795 people in hospital because of the virus, with 32-percent in intensive care and 63-percent of that number on a ventilator.

Dr. Williams says the province’s hospitals are at 60-percent capacity and there are a large number of beds still available.