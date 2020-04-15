MUSKOKA, ON-A local company is loaning out laptops to women and members of the LGBTQ community to help them become more connected.

Owner of Sanctuary Studios Michelle Emson told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they have partnered up with Women’s March Muskoka, YWCA Muskoka and Seasons Retirement Communities in Oakville to provide 12 laptops to Muskoka women, trans-women and non-binary individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Women’s March Muskoka is a local branch of Women’s March Global, which actively seeks to advance and defend women’s rights.

The service is also available to the women and LGBTQ members who are living in complicated circumstances like abusive relationships and had been a victim of assault, discrimination or exclusion. Those who have currently low or no income, do not already have access to a laptop or computer and have internet connection are welcome to apply for the program. “These typically are marginalized people, there are also people who are escaping violence and domestic violence so we are working with Muskoka Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services to help those women,” said Emson.

Emson said that due to the current situation, there is a rise in cases of abuse towards women and this can often lead to limited access to a computer. Public spaces like libraries where computers are made available to people are closed as well as various WiFi hotspots, “Having internet access in 2020 is no longer a luxury but a necessity.”

He said that lending these laptops to women who may be struggling will allow them to seek the support and help they need or connect with their families who may live far away. “We are not supposed to be seeing our families right now, so how do we keep in contact with the outside world? If you are feeling alone, desperate and if you have escaped a situation such as domestic violence, you are already feeling alone and isolated, and not to have connectivity makes it even worse,” said Emson.

Emson said that they are expecting a lot of demand but each person who is approved for a laptop will get to hold onto it for 30 days and the device will already come with essential software. Such software includes Windows 10, anti-virus and Spyware, a virtual private network, cloud services that will allow you to use Skype, Zoom and others, and will already come with cybersecurity.

When someone has been approved to receive a laptop after filling out a form on the Sanctuary Studios website, Emson said they will ensure physical distancing by talking to the person who requires the device and organize a safe drop off spot.

When asked if Sanctuary Studios will be providing internet access for those who do not have it available, Emson said they will not but is currently talking with internet providers to set up a program.

If you would like to apply for the laptop lending program, you can visit the Sanctuary Studios website here.