The town of Huntsville is providing an update on short-term accommodation rentals in light of the province’s update of essential services.

The town issued a letter for short-term accommodations last Wednesday, with restrictions for any booking after April 4th.

In the letter, it says that every person who provides Short-Term Rentals in rental accommodations must ensure any rentals booked after April 4, 2020 are only provided to individuals who are in need of housing during the emergency period.

The limitation does not apply to hotels, motels and student residences.

The town says it will continue to review and issue Short-Term Rental Accommodation licenses.

Huntsville has also committed to reviewing the renewal requirements for this year, recognizing the impact that COVID-19 has had on this industry.

Should a municipality place an order on a property, it is the responsibility of the property owner to remedy the situation within the timelines and requirements of the municipality.

Any inspections or required enforcement will be done in conjunction with COVID-19 safe work practices.

It’s also important to note that Town staff are not responsible for confirming what workplaces are essential and will continue to communicate how services will be offered during this emergency.

Essential Workplace information is available by calling Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659 or on the province’s website.

