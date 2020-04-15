Leaders from all three levels of government will be answering questions and concerns from local businesses. Photo supplied: The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce.

Huntsville area businesses have an opportunity to give their input to all three levels of government at a business round table meeting.

Member of Parliament Scott Aitchison is joining Member of Provincial Parliament Norm Miller, along with Mayor of Huntsville Karin Terziano and Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover for a discussion surrounding your concerns, ideas and questions regarding COVID-19 and how it’s affecting business.

The forum is in collaboration with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and takes place Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can register to attend and tune into the meeting here.

There will be additional sessions taking place across Parry Sound-Muskoka over the next two weeks.

Participants are asked to send questions or comments in advance if you are unable to participate.

If you are unable to attend, the forum will be recorded and posted to the Chamber of Commerce’s website.