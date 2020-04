Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

MUSKOKA, ON-A new case of COVID-19 in Muskoka Lakes has been confirmed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

On the SMDHU website, it was identified that a woman in her 80’s has contracted the virus after travelling to an undisclosed location and is currently self-isolating.

