Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added 494 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 8,447.

There have been 385 deaths, 41 more than yesterday. The number of people recovered is 3,902, an increase of 334 in 24-hours.

The number of people testing negative has also increased to just over 110,000.