Huntsville OPP is attempting to locate the owner of a large sum of Canadian currency.

OPP say they theorize the owner may have given the money away accidentally.

The legitimate owner must be prepared to answer questions surrounding the circumstances of the misplacement of the funds.

Police are asking that any claims for the money take place prior to June 6.

If you are the owner, you’re encouraged to call the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Center non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.