BURK’S FALLS, ON-Emergency services have responded to a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 11 that closed the southbound lanes for several hours.

On April 14th, the Almaguin Highlands OPP, North-East Region OPP Technical Collision Investigator, Burk’s Falls and District Fire Departments and the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services investigated a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 11 South near Burk’s Falls.

The investigation showed that the car had lost control on the road, ran into a guard rail, flipped, and landed on its roof, both the passenger and the driver were taken to hospital by EMS. The Southbound lanes on Highway 11 have reopened after the OPP closed them for their investigation.