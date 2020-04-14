Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer confirmed there are 93 outbreaks in long-term care homes. There have been 135 deaths of residents and staff.

Dr. David Williams notes that new case numbers are not doubling every 7 to 9 days, confirming that the province is plateauing at 400 plus new cases per day.

Dr. Williams said 769 COVID-19 patients in the province are hospitalized with the numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators going down.

255 patients require intensive care, that is a decrease of eight and of those, 199 are on ventilators and that number is down by four.

Ontario has done more than 123,000 tests, with 6,500 tests processed over the last 24 hours.

