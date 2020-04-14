The Mayor of Gravenhurst is praising community organizations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Mayor Paul Kelly commended a number of different organizations for the ways they’ve found to contribute to the community in light of the pandemic.

The Mayor pointed out the work being done by the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst beginning two new funding initiatives to help those in need as a result of COVID-19 as well as a $10,000 donation by the Lions Club to the local food bank.

“That’s really the positive side of this tough situation we’re in right now is just seeing people that are willing to help each other out instead of being negative,” Kelly said. “From my perspective anyway, those are things we need to celebrate.

The Mayor pointed to the Rotary Club Gravenhurst’s ‘Caretagion 2020’ – which is a new group of volunteers created to run errands for people who are self-isolating or in quarantine.

A second initiative by the Club includes a donation to Gravenhurst Against Poverty (G.A.P.), a collaborative community-based organization that supports people in difficulty by identifying issues and resources and providing timely solutions, who are giving away gift cards for local grocery stores.

Kelly also commended initiatives that spawned as a result of the pandemic.

“Groups that weren’t even established before like the ‘Mask-a-teers’. They were just a group of people in the community who decided to make masks, they did not exist before. And even ‘Caretagion’, for grocery and prescription deliveries, they didn’t exist either.”

If you need help picking up groceries or prescriptions, or you have other urgent delivery needs, the Rotary Club encourages you to call ‘Caretagion’ at 705-710-4542.