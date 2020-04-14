MUSKOKA, ON-In order to support front line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gravenhurst Lions Club has delivered about 100 meals to nursing home staff.

Coming as a grant from Lions Club International, Chris Lewis from the Gravenhurst location told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the hope of this initiative is to deliver food a couple of times a week until the funding lasts.

In Order to deliver food to nursing home staff, the Lions Club partnered up with McDonald’s to supply the front line workers with coffee and pastries.

Lewis said that the initial grant of $10,000 was increased due to the donations from the community and other branches of the club. This assistance helped the Lions Club in the region reach $30,000 that they can use to deliver food to various nursing homes throughout Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Lewis said that when they were considering what type of front line worker they would like to use the money to support, the hospitals informed them that nursing homes were in desperate need of assistance. “In our conversations with nursing homes, some of them tell us that some of their workers find it hard just to go out and eat, so giving them a real snap and go supply of food is a real benefit to them.”