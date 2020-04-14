The Premier of Ontario says we will learn more about an enhanced action plan for the long-term care homes tomorrow. Doug Ford called the homes the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. He said tonight a new order will be announced that will stop long-term care workers from working in multiple sites. There will be an enhanced plan to provide more support and more resources for long-term care homes. He says because Ontario hasn’t seen the surge expected in hospitals, staff at healthcare facilities will be redeployed to help at senior’s residences.

He also says that students will not be going back to school on May 4th, clarifying that it does not mean the school year is cancelled. He says the Minister of Education will have more details in the next few days.

Ontario has extended the state of emergency for another 28 days, until May 12th. The legislation was passed today at Queen’s Park by 28 MPPs.