GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Lions Club has made a $10,000.00 donation to the Food Bank run by The Salvation Army to help those who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

What is normally collected throughout the year from public donations and given to a specific organization by request, Chris Lewis from the Gravenhurst Lions Club told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that the COVID-19 situation is very unique and all of the money collected should go to support the food bank.

“This is something unusual in the fact that there wasn’t a specific request from the food bank but our conversations with people in town indicated that there is a great need,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that during this pandemic, hunger relief is a priority and The Salvation Army Food Bank is one of the “go-to spots” for people when they go through food insecurities. “We have a long partnership with them and we want to support them and ensure they can help people in their community.”