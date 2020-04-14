BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Over 50 families in Bracebridge have been given $500.00 in grocery store gift cards after the Rotary Club of Bracebridge paired up with Gagnon’s Independent Grocer.

This Assistance Fund Program aimed to help struggling families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Occurring between March 25th and April 8th, a total of $25,000.00 was given to families in the form of gift cards from The Rotary Cares COVID-19 Assistance Fund Program.

Steve Meadley from the Rotary Club told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that when the program started, people submitted the names of families who were in need of assistance. “It was not hard to find 50 families in Bracebridge that needed help and in just a little over two weeks, the whole fund was utilized.”

In addition to the $25,000.00, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge has also made contributions to the community including a $5,000.00 donation to the Manna Food Bank and a $2,000.00 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation to support frontline workers.