A black bear similar to the ones seen in cottage country(photo from unsplash.com - Bruce Warrington)

As we enter warmer months, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and OPP is giving some tips to stay bear-wise.

Last week, in a media release, the Ministry reminded residents that they should exercise caution as bears begin to come out of hibernation.

Black bears that are waking from their winter slumber deal with a scarcity of natural food sources – leading them to look for food in garbage cans and bird feeders.

OPP Sergeant Jason Folz says what people can do to avoid these situations, is remove all possible exposed food sources from their property.

“Right down to even storing your barbeque properly, they’ll lick the grease right off that,” Folz said. “So, removing all temptations from your property will force those bears to go to their natural food sources and to their natural food sources and away from residential homes where there’s an easy opportunity for food.”

The MNRF notes the importance of storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids and putting out your garbage on the morning of pickup only.

Additionally, you should put away bird feeders for the spring, clean up food residue from your outdoor barbecue grills after each use and keeping pet food indoors.

If you are out and about, Folz notes there are a number of things to take into consideration in order to stay bear wise.

“Being loud and not surprising a bear is certainly important but the other thing is if there is a bear that’s attended your property, let them be. They’ll move along soon enough, it doesn’t require a call to the MNR or to OPP if they’re just minding their own business.”

Bears entering your community are not necessarily a threat, but it is important to know who to call if you encounter one.

Folz adds that you should only contact OPP if a bear is exhibiting threatening behaviour.

“In cottage country, this is a normal occurrence. Anyone who’s lived in this area knows that bears are a part of life and we don’t need to be alarmed just because they are there.”

For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line which can be reached at 1-866-514-2327.

The line is open 24/7 from April 1 to November 30.

Visit the province’s website to find out more about how you can stay bear wise.