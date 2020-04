Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

GRAVENHURST, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Gravenhurst.

The person infected is a man in his 60’s who is self-isolating after coming in contact with another case.

If you think you have symptoms of the virus, read our other story here to learn about setting an appointment with the assessment centre.