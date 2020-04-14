BURKS FALLS, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP has charged two people with multiple counts of possessing stolen property and theft.

On April 8th, the OPP, the Criminal Investigation Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on Yonge St. in Burks Falls. An investigation led police to arrest a 33-year-old from Toronto and a 29-year-old from Mississauga.

Police found that the two accused were involved with stolen forged documents, stolen credit cards, identity theft and had approximately $1,250.00 worth of Cyrstal Meth in their car.

They are set to appear in court on June 25th.