After yesterday’s wind storm. Thousands of cottage country residents are left without power. Hydro One crews are working hard to assess and fix any damages. In the Huntsville area alone more than 3200 customers are without power, with an estimated time of restoration set at 11pm tonight. Hydro One states that approximately 31,000 customers are without power in Ontario. For more details on power outages in your area go to https://stormcentre.hydroone.com