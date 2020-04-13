The province says the stockpile warehouses of medical equipment are continuing to accept donations and supplies from around the world. The last five days have seen 13-million surgical and procedural masks, 200,000 N-95 masks, and 38 ventilators arrive.

The province of Alberta is also shipping 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5-million procedural masks, 15 million gloves, 870,000 goggles, and 50 ventilators to Ontario.

“The global competition to secure critical personal protective equipment and medical supplies is fierce, yet our team of procurement specialists continues to locate the masks, gloves, and ventilators we need to keep our frontline workers and patients safe,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Premier Jason Kenney and the people of Alberta for making a generous donation of critical medical supplies and equipment in the fight against COVID-19. By standing united in adversity, Team Canada will stop this virus in its tracks.”

Ford says hospitals, long-term care homes, and other facilities that are requesting personal protective equipment are getting delivery within 24 hours.

Since establishing the Ontario Together web portal there have been over 14,500 businesses and organizations offering to donate or produce medical equipment.

When pressed Ford says he is frustrated with the amount of COVID-19 testing but says he has been told on April 15th there will be the capacity to test 15,000 people a day, “On April 15th I want to see 8,000 tests done a day.”