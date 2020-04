Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 401 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

The total of cases in the province is now 7,049.

There have been 274 deaths, an increase of 21 over yesterday. Over 96,000 people have tested negative and 3,121 people have recovered.