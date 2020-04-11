Ontario now has 6648 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number, released Saturday afternoon, includes 38 per cent of cases who are 60 or older.

There have been 253 total deaths from the virus in the province with 109 related to 79 outbreaks in long term facilities.

Forty-three per cent of cases in the province have recovered bringing the total for those who have recovered to 2858.

Almost 6-thousand tests have been administered since Friday, 691 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, 257 of them requiring intensive care and 215 of those on a ventilator.

Ontario’s Chief Medical officer noted a decrease in both new intensive care patients and new patients requiring ventilators.

Dr. David Williams says this is a good trend, as the projected case number doubling hasn’t happened.

Dr. Williams says he’s optimistic that Ontarian’s may be bending the curve, but whether we are flattening it, is another question.

He says Ontario Health is projecting the peak to be somewhere in the middle of next week, and it’s important to wait to put that into the equation before we make any decisions with regards to rolling back on any measures.

Dr. Williams says not only Ontario, but all jurisdictions across Canada, are working on coming up with a ratification to deal with the issue of part time health care providers and long-term care providers working at multiple facilities.

He says the provinces are working with the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Long Term Care on a fairly urgent basis to limit the amount of movement seen in these situations.