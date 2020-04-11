Ontario Premier Doug Ford says we all have a duty to protect the most vulnerable.

He made the comment on Saturday during his daily press briefing after news that staff at a facility for vulnerable adults in Markham had walked off the job because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the “vast majority” of front line health workers are staying and doing their jobs but adds they are asking for proper personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Ford says the province will be making adjustments to the list of eligible essential employees who can get free childcare.

Earlier in the day, Ontario extended its emergency declaration over COVID-19 until April 23rd.