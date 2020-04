Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario’s emergency declaration over COVID-19 has been extended.

The province has extended the order until April 23rd as well as adding several new measures that ban camping on Crown land and make it easier for hospitals to surge capacity.

Under the extension, hospitals and other health facilities will be able to erect temporary structures including tents to help deal with a large number of patients.

Hospitals will also be able to use space in retirement homes to treat patients if necessary.