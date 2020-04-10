Ontario has issued an emergency order to prevent child care facilities from charging parents. The order prevents facilities from charging parents while centres are closed and also protects their spaces.

“COVID-19 has imposed significant financial pressure on working parents,” said Stephen Lecce, Education Minister. “We need to support our parents who may be facing reduced income or layoffs during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“We are defending the interests of consumers and protecting parents’ hard-earned money by ordering child care centres to stop charging fees for services not rendered,” said Minister Lecce. “From protecting health and safety to jobs and incomes, we will do whatever it takes to get our province and our incredibly resilient people through this.”

In March all child care centres were ordered closed except for those offering service to frontline workers.