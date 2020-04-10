The Public Health Agency Canada (PHAC) is asking the RCMP to enforce the Quarantine Act. Officers will be following up with people who recently came back to Canada and are under mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

Those at home under the Quarantine Act will first be contacted by PHAC and if the agency feels a physical visit is necessary the RCMP will follow up. Those found in violation could be fined $750,000 or could spend six months in jail.

The RCMP says arrests will be the last resort as it would put officers in jeopardy by possibly being exposed to the virus.