The province has reported another 478 new cases since yesterday bringing the total to 6,237. There have been another 22 deaths bringing that total to 222. Added to that total is the first frontline healthcare worker. An environmental services worker at Brampton Civic Hospital developed symptoms on March 20th and isolated at home but was admitted to hospital on March 27th. The man died yesterday morning.

But there is good news to report, the province says 2,574 patients have recovered and over 88,000 people have tested negative.