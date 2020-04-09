The town of Gravenhurst continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.

In a press release, the town said Thursday they will continue to advise and provide updates on the status of additional programs should they be modified or cancelled due to the pandemic.

“With Easter weekend approaching it’s important that extended family gatherings not take place. There are many alternatives to interact with each other while not physically being in the same room,” said Mayor Paul Kelly. “These are unusual times and it’s very important that everyone continues to take the advice of health officials and stay home,” he added.

Earlier this week several additional spring and summer programs were cancelled.

OPP says it will be conducting enforcement on gatherings greater than five people and physical distancing.

Officers will apply discretion and may lay charges under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), if restrictions are not being followed.

All facilities in Gravenhurst remain closed to public access until further notice.

Meanwhile, some Town services have been altered, but remain available.

Gravenhurst Municipal boat launches, docks and wharf areas continue to remain open to the public at this time, however, that may change pending further Provincial direction.

Additionally, the provincial list of “essential services” is continually being modified.

The most recent changes include significant limitations to the construction industry, and as a result, the Town’s ability to issue permits and conduct inspections.

The Province has detailed what types of construction can and cannot occur, and this has been communicated to the local construction industry.

For up to date information on these, and other restrictions, you’re encouraged to check regularly for updates as the situation develops.

You can also visit the town of Gravenhurst’s website for more information.