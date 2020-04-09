Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Some good news this Thursday afternoon.

The number of new COVID-19 cases we’re seeing on a daily average in Ontario is much better than what was expected from the provincial projections released last week.

According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, the province was supposed to be seeing 800 to 900 new cases a day, which is much more than today’s 483.

Dr. David Williams says we should be doubling the total number of cases almost every 5 days but according to today’s numbers, Ontario is well under that rate.

To date, 632 COVID-19 patients are in hospital with 264 requiring intensive care.

Two-hundred and fourteen are on ventilators and there have been 69 outbreaks in long term care homes which account for 88 of the province’s 200 deaths.

Dr. Williams also addressed testing concerns saying that no Canadian sector has ever attempted to screen everyone in the area for the virus.

He reiterated that lab testing is for priority testing only.