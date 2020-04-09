District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

The District and area municipalities are letting you know they are here for you.

In light of COVID-19, the District says it is dedicated to protecting and supporting individuals, and that it recognizes the important role everyone has in keeping the communities safe and healthy.

The District says it has launched a web page identifying a list of local food initiatives, shelter and isolation supports that are available to Muskoka residents.

You can check the web page here.

For those who have serious underlying medical conditions or those who are facing other challenges, you can view Muskoka Serving Muskoka.

Representatives have been selected and can help you navigate these services.

You can reach out to your local community representative if you’re interested in volunteering with pickups and deliveries.

The District is also providing regular updates to financial relief programs as well as municipal programs and service implications.

You can view the latest information on the District’s website.