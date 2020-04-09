For anyone considering family gatherings at the cottage over the Easter Long Weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding you to practice physical distancing and just stay home.

The OPP is acknowledging that while this is a difficult time for many people, they’re reminding people to avoid any non-essential travel by staying home – to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Media Relations Coordinator for OPP Central Region Sergeant Jason Folz says in small communities within Muskoka, it can be very easy to overwhelm the system.

“Some of the services aren’t available that typically would be on a long weekend. Some of them aren’t running because they’re not essential. So, the bottom line is what we’re asking is for people to stay home. And maintain that social distancing, although it will be hard, especially over a long weekend.”

With roads starting to clear up and warmer temperatures on the way, drivers who do not need to travel are also being cautioned not to let the nicer weather negatively influence their driving behaviour.

Folz notes if you need to go out at all, it’s important to obey all traffic laws and posted signage.

“Maintain your speed, follow the posted speed limits, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive distracted – and all of the big four – don’t drive impaired. They go without saying and our officers will be out this weekend looking for big-four related causal factors of fatal crashes.”

If you see any suspicious activity, be it driving or a violation related to COVID-19, you’re encouraged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.