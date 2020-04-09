Ontario’s Premier is calling job numbers coming out of the province a “punch in the gut”.

In his daily update, Ford says the 400-thousand jobs lost due to COVID-19 so far are just the “tip of the iceberg” and are a snapshot of what the province is dealing with.

However, Ford adds these numbers are real people who have families and he says the province will leave nothing on the table when it comes to getting things back on track.

The premier says we don’t know when the pandemic will be over but his government is creating the Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee which will help drive job growth once the crisis is over.