In response to COVID-19 and the increased pressure placed on food security programs operating in Muskoka, the Muskoka Community Foundation is donating $10,000 to food banks operating across the district.

In a release, the Muskoka Community Foundation said it is granting $1000 to each of the 10 food banks operating in Muskoka from its 2020 Smart and Caring Muskoka Fund.

The recipients of this year’s grants include West Muskoka Food Bank, Gravenhurst Against Poverty, Bracebridge Salvation Army, Manna Food Bank, Gravenhurst Salvation Army, Huntsville Salvation Army, Table Soup Kitchen Food Bank, Dwight Winter Pantry, Winter Pantry Dorset and Baysville, and Port Severn Food Bank.

Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation Lynn DeCaro notes the increased need for support at these food banks.

“These organizations are working hard to ensure that individuals and families will not go hungry in our communities,” DeCaro said. “All of these organizations have had to change the way they deliver their services to ensure everyone’s safety. This also includes food banks that operate seasonally. They are finding ways to make sure that they can remain operational as long as they can to support their community.”

DeCaro also highlighted that the foundation recognizes that food security is a key issue at this time and the Foundation will continue to support Muskoka food banks.

“We have set additional funds aside to provide grants to these organizations in the coming months. We know that the longer COVID-19 impacts our local economy our food banks will require more financial assistance to meet the need in our communities”.

DeCaro is thanking everyone who has worked tirelessly to support the community during these difficult and challenging times.

She adds it takes a lot of people working together to build a healthy, vibrant and caring community.

“We are seeing amazing examples of this right across Muskoka from our dedicated frontline workers and first responders, countless volunteers who are checking in on friends, family and neighbours, local businesses who are finding new ways to serve our community, the many service clubs, young people who are leaving a positive message on rocks and in the windows throughout Muskoka and all of our municipal leaders and staff.”

DeCaro encourages anyone who would like to help support Muskoka food banks to contact her at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.