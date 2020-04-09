The Construction Industry in the District is doing its part to provide relief amid COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Relief Fund Leadership Team made up of construction organizations throughout the Muskoka-Parry Sound District, announced that in only five days they had raised over $80,000 and have delivered $24,000 to local food banks.

The organization says they have several financial goals, with the first being the $100,000 mark, which they believe can be achieved this weekend.

Funds will be donated to three key areas which include much-needed equipment for the hospitals in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound, community food programs for the four local food banks and financial support for two local women’s shelters within the Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group.

In a news release, Vice President of the Board of the Muskoka Builders Association Thomas Cowden says they are very proud to be able to provide funding to these key platforms.

“Yesterday we were able to meet an immediate need, providing funding of $24,000, to four local Food Banks in time for Easter”.

Association Directors, Kurt Browne, and Mike Archambault personally delivered four cheques of $6,000 each to the Manna Food Bank, Table Soup Kitchen Foundation, Harvest Share Community Food Program, and the West Muskoka Food Bank.

While maintaining proper physical distancing, six-foot over-sized cardboard cheques were presented to each organization.

Archambault commended the entire construction industry for coming together.

Our entire construction industry has come together and continues to do so, for the good of our communities in the Muskoka-Parry Sound Region. For all of us, even as competitors, this is the right thing to do, making an immediate impact.”

Funds can still be donated through the Muskoka Builders Association or through a special Muskoka Parry Sound Relief Fund – GoFundMe account.