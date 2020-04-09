Downtown Huntsville is pictured in a file image from June of 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

The town of Huntsville is providing some tips and reminders ahead of the Easter long weekend.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the town is reminding residents of the importance of physical distancing measures.

You’re encouraged to stay home and celebrate the holiday with those who are within your household only, avoid visiting different households, stay home as much as possible and use digital ways to connect with family and friends who can’t be with you.

In a statement, Mayor Karin Terziano explains why staying home this weekend is essential.

“This year Easter will be different for us all. I know it is not easy but we must keep in mind that we are doing this to protect the community and to help our healthcare professionals,” Terziano said. “Stay home as much as you can, limit essential shopping trips, avoid all group gatherings and obey posted closure signage. If you need to go outside for a walk, try to stay in your neighbourhood and remember to keep a distance of 2 metres.”

The town is also asking residents to use caution when passing through all public amenities as they are not being sanitized at this time.

When in any public space, make sure to maintain 2 metres of physical distance, have no more than 5 people in a group and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

Town Hall services will be closed Friday-Monday for the Easter long weekend.

If you have a concern or want to report a violation related to COVID-19, you can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To report a fire ban or by-law concern please contact By-law at 705 789-6421 EXT. 3039 or 3041.

For more details on community concerns or violations visit the town’s website.