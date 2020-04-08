GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has received a new free delivery service by the local Chamber of Commerce and the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network (PMCN).

Executive Director of the chamber in Gravenhurst Sandy Lockhart told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this service ranges from automotive, employment assistance, groceries, and fast food. “Like everywhere else, there are a lot of businesses in Gravenhurst that are hurting right now, we saw an opportunity here for them to still do some business in the community at no extra cost to them. This also puts safety first, and will encourage local businesses to move towards e-commerce and new technologies.”

The service works by people contacting one of the businesses who have agreed to partner up with the chamber, place an order and it will be delivered to your door with the chamber covering all of the delivery costs.

Executive Director of PMCN Stuart Morley said that with this pilot project, he saw an opportunity for the chamber to help the community work together.

The full list of the businesses that have partnered with the chamber and how to place an order can be found here.