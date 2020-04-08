Doug Ford is frustrated. The Ontario Premier says he has told his team at the COVID-19 Command Table that they are to start doing 13,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

Ford says he wants to see every resident and long-term healthcare worker at senior’s homes, every healthcare worker on the frontlines and every first responder tested beginning tomorrow.

Ford says he has stayed out of the way of the Doctors and medical experts that have been advising him and he understood that there weren’t enough assessment centres and reagent for the test kits but, “We have them now. There is no excuse.”

He said he was going to be a “dog on a bone” about COVID-19 testing. Up until now, Ontario has only been completing 2,000 to 3,000 tests a day, the lowest in Canada.