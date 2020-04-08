The CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is sending a message to the community regarding their emergency planning in light of COVID-19.

In her first blog since March 25, Natalie Bubela shared an update on the work being done through MAHC amid the pandemic, regarding the organization’s preparedness for an influx of patients.

“We are taking the advice of public health very seriously that community spread is occurring, and we remind everyone of the importance of staying home and physical distancing from others,” Bubela wrote. “It is the only way to protect ourselves and each other, and limit the potential of overwhelming the hospitals during the pandemic.”

Bubela added that teams across both sites are staying at work and they are reminding residents about how critical it is to stay at home for them, with the exception of essential trips for groceries, takeout food, or medications.

She notes like every Ontario hospital, MAHC is expected to struggle with the patient surge that is anticipated still to come due to COVID-19.

“As a smaller community hospital we have limited personnel and limited space,” Bubela said. “Health care practitioners fill many roles in our communities and we are monitoring the wellness of the hospital workforce and recognize the potential for burning out these hardworking providers in every facet of health care.”

Bubela also says MAHC teams are doing everything they can to provide excellent care for patients with medical needs unrelated to COVID-19, while responding with a dynamic pandemic plan.

If COVID-19 becomes very prevalent in Muskoka, Bubela adds they are doing all they can to encourage physical distancing to protect yourself and others.

To read the full blog post, including measures being taken at both the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, you can head here.