Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 550 more people with the virus bringing the province’s total to 5,276.

The number of deaths has also risen by 21.

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 also continues to rise and is now at 2,074 and over 69,000 people have tested negative.