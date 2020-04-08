MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is encouraging people who have been tested for COVID-19 to check their results on the new online portal.

Set up by the Ministry of Health, the new online portal will compile the results of the COVID-19 tests allowing people to be notified if they are positive or negative for the virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner with the SMDHU said he thinks this new method is very helpful to get results out to people. The doctor said that with this portal, you may get the news before the health unit is able to contact you. When the SMDHU reached out to confirmed cases, Gardner said a medical professional will ask you a series of questions. “We will ask about travel history, what the symptoms are, if they have had any contact with others, similar to the screening questions they would have already answered at the assessment centre.”

The health unit recommends that if you have been tested, you should be self-isolating until your test results dictate what your situation is.

The new online portal can be accessed here and if you think you may have the COVID-19 virus, visit our other story here to learn about how to set an appointment with the assessment centre.