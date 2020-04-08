MUSKOKA, ON-The Manna Food Bank is pairing up with Muskoka Chrysler for a car wash charity event on Saturday, April 11th to raise money in order to support the people who are in need of services.

The Wash Away the Hunger event is going to give all of the proceeds raised to the food bank to help them keep their shelves stocked. President of the food bank Sam Robinson told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are anticipating their client list to dramatically increase during the outbreak. “This event allows us to purchase food and meet the needs of the people who visit the food bank.”

Doug Ingram from Muskoka Chrysler, who is also on the board for the food bank said the costs of the various levels of car wash are $10.00, $12.00 and $14.00. “We are open 24/7 so the car washing service will start early and go all day.”

Robinson said that she really appreciates everyone’s help with supporting the food bank and this event will help ensure the public is aware of what Manna is doing in the community. “This event is very timely with the spring as everyone is going to want to start getting the grime off their cars, it is a lovely tie in.”

The car wash will be at 380 Ecclestone Dr. in Bracebridge and if you would like to donate to the bank directly, you can go to their site here.