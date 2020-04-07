The public is being reminded to stay home and avoid non-essential travel in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

That’s the advice of Bracebridge OPP who are advising residents to follow the Ontario Ministry of Health’s recommendations.

However, for those who must be on the waterways, OPP is providing a few reminders and safety tips.

You should always wear a life jacket – as it will significantly increase your chance of surviving the cold water, should you be exposed.

Police add to share your plans and a timeline with someone you trust and to check the weather and water temperature before heading out on the water.

If it is very cold, police note you should consider staying off the water until warmer temperatures are achieved.

You are also reminded to ensure you are carrying all necessary safety equipment on board.

OPP adds that emergency situations arising either on the water or at water-access only locations can be very stressful and dangerous for emergency responders.

They are thanking the public for its ongoing support in ensuring everyone’s safety.