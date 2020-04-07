MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is advising residents that wearing gloves is no substitute for washing your hands regularly.

Dr. Charles Gardner with the SMDHU said that unless you plan on washing your gloves, it is recommended that people wash their hands thoroughly. “If you wear gloves, you are impeded from washing your hands.”

Gardner made sure to note that this rule does not include health care workers as they are normally in full protective equipment and change their gloves regularly. “The use of gloves for infection control in the community probably doesn’t help because people are not changing their gloves every time they go out, so I think it would be just better to wash your hands.”

To stay updated on the COVID-19 situation in Simcoe Muskoka, visit the health unit here.