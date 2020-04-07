HUNTSVILLE, ON-A new community group out of Huntsville is looking for people to help sew face masks to give to essential business workers and residents.

Under the umbrella of the Huntsville Emergency Pandemic Task Force, the Mask Angels group organizer Michael Walmsley told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are looking for people with sewing machines who would like to help the community.

Walmsley confirmed that the group will provide as much of the supplies as they can as well as the designs and the know-how on creating face masks. “We have several designs that we can offer the sewers that will add a bit of colour when they are creating these masks.”

The organizer said that when people complete their masks, Walmsley will ask the volunteers to either leave them outside or at the end of their driveway to ensure physical distancing.

When the group gets enough masks, they plan on giving them to essential business workers like grocery store clerks and eventually, to residents. While the group only currently works out of Huntsville, Walmsley said that he hopes to expand their services to other parts of Muskoka.

If you are interested in joining the group, you can contact Walmsley at 705-787-5637 or at maskangels@gmail.com.